Close menu
German Bundesliga
Köln1. FC Köln0Union Berlin1. FC Union Berlin1

Cologne 0-1 Union Berlin: Visitors go top of Bundesliga for first time

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Union Berlin celebrate
Union Berlin finished fifth in the Bundesliga last season

Union Berlin went top of the German Bundesliga for the first in their history by edging past Cologne.

An early own goal by Timo Hubers separated the sides, before Union's Jordan Siebatcheu had a 10th-minute penalty saved by Marvin Schwabe.

The home side were reduced to 10 men nine minutes from time when Luca Kilian was shown a second yellow card.

Unbeaten Union secured top spot after Freiberg were held to a goalless draw by Borussia Monchengladbach.

But it is Urs Fischer's side who lead the table after six games, ahead of teams such as champions Bayern Munich, who are third and Borussia Dortmund in fifth place.

Union are also competing in the Europa League after missing out on Champions League qualification by a single point last season.

Line-ups

Köln

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 20Schwäbe
  • 2SchmitzSubstituted forSchindlerat 62'minutesBooked at 72mins
  • 15KilianBooked at 81mins
  • 4Hübers
  • 3PedersenBooked at 54minsSubstituted forLjubicicat 62'minutes
  • 28Skhiri
  • 6Martel
  • 37MainaSubstituted forAdamyanat 85'minutes
  • 14Hector
  • 11KainzSubstituted forThielmannat 75'minutes
  • 33DietzSubstituted forTiggesat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Horn
  • 5Soldo
  • 7Ljubicic
  • 8Huseinbasic
  • 17Schindler
  • 18Duda
  • 21Tigges
  • 23Adamyan
  • 29Thielmann

Union Berlin

Formation 3-5-2

  • 37Grill
  • 3Jaeckel
  • 31KnocheBooked at 53mins
  • 4Monteiro Pinto Leite
  • 28Trimmel
  • 13SchäferSubstituted forSeguinat 89'minutes
  • 8Khedira
  • 19HabererSubstituted forPantovicat 64'minutes
  • 6Ryerson
  • 27BeckerSubstituted forMichelat 75'minutes
  • 45SiebatcheuSubstituted forBehrensat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Michel
  • 12Jensen
  • 14Seguin
  • 17Behrens
  • 21Skarke
  • 23Gießelmann
  • 25Baumgartl
  • 32Pantovic
  • 40Leweling
Referee:
Benjamin Cortus
Attendance:
49,500

Match Stats

Home TeamKölnAway TeamUnion Berlin
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home8
Away12
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home7
Away8
Fouls
Home15
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, 1. FC Köln 0, 1. FC Union Berlin 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, 1. FC Köln 0, 1. FC Union Berlin 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Julian Ryerson (1. FC Union Berlin) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Diogo Leite.

  4. Post update

    Corner, 1. FC Union Berlin. Conceded by Eric Martel.

  5. Post update

    Corner, 1. FC Union Berlin. Conceded by Ellyes Skhiri.

  6. Post update

    Corner, 1. FC Union Berlin. Conceded by Jan Thielmann.

  7. Post update

    Corner, 1. FC Union Berlin. Conceded by Kingsley Schindler.

  8. Post update

    Sargis Adamyan (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Diogo Leite (1. FC Union Berlin).

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, 1. FC Union Berlin. Paul Seguin replaces András Schäfer.

  11. Post update

    Jonas Hector (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Paul Jaeckel (1. FC Union Berlin).

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, 1. FC Köln. Sargis Adamyan replaces Linton Maina.

  14. Post update

    Kingsley Schindler (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Julian Ryerson (1. FC Union Berlin).

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Julian Ryerson (1. FC Union Berlin) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  17. Dismissal

    Second yellow card to Luca Kilian (1. FC Köln) for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Luca Kilian (1. FC Köln).

  19. Post update

    András Schäfer (1. FC Union Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Corner, 1. FC Köln. Conceded by Julian Ryerson.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 11th September 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Union Berlin6420134914
2Freiburg6411105513
3Bayern Munich63301951412
4Hoffenheim6402127512
5B Dortmund640287112
6Mainz631269-310
7Köln623110739
8B Mgladbach62317529
9Werder Bremen6222121118
10RB Leipzig62229908
11Frankfurt62221112-18
12Schalke6132813-56
13Augsburg6204410-66
14Stuttgart605167-15
15Hertha Berlin612368-25
16Wolfsburg6123510-55
17B Leverkusen6114811-34
18VfL Bochum6006418-140
View full German Bundesliga table

Top Stories