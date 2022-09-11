Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is on a long list of candidates being considered as a replacement for Graham Potter at Brighton. (Times, external-link subscription required)

Brighton target Kjetil Knutsen and Roberto De Zerbi for their managerial vacancy and while they are admirers of Ange Postecoglou it seems unlikely that the Australian will leave Celtic anytime soon. (Telegraph external-link , subscription required)

Napoli failed with a request for a 17:45 BST kick-off for the newly arranged Wednesday night date with Rangers in the Champions League. (Il Mattino via Daily Record external-link )

Celtic cannot afford to lose away to Shakhtar Donetsk this week if they want to make a serious dent in the Champions League, says ex-captain Paul Lambert.(Daily Record) external-link

Rangers "look like a team that is worried", says former striker Marco Negri, who urges the Ibrox side to"show some joy, some confidence and be happy to be on the top level in football because Champions League is the pinnacle". (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst will never give up on the Champions League fight, insists former Ibrox striker Nacho Novo. (Scottish Sun) external-link

St Mirren defender Declan Gallagher thanks Scotland boss Steve Clarke for his support during a tough year at Aberdeen and aims to force his way back into the national team. (Press & Journal external-link , subscription required)

Hibs assistant coach Adam Owen, who has worked in Portugal, Poland, Switzerland, USA and China, is hoping his global football experience can help in the push for European places. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link