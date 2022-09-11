Last updated on .From the section Norwich

Milot Rashica shoots during last seasons's Premier League game away to Manchester United

Norwich City winger Milot Rashica has joined Turkish club Galatasaray on a season-long loan.

The 26-year-old Kosovo international joined the Canaries in the summer of 2021 for a fee of around £9m.

He has made 40 appearances for Norwich, the most recent in their EFL Cup tie against Bournemouth on 23 August, which they lost on penalties.

He switched allegiance to Kosovo after two caps for Albania in 2016 and has so far played 44 games for them.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.