Matty Blair (right) made over 80 league appearances for the Robins

Cheltenham Town defender Matty Blair has announced his retirement from professional football due to injury.

The 33-year-old joined the club at the start of the 2020-21 season and helped them gain promotion to League One.

"I've made this decision due to a lack of options really," Blair said external-link .

"The options would have meant less time being spent with my family due to not being able to walk for a couple days after games, or have an operation which would have a two-year recovery period."

Blair made more than 90 appearances for the Robins in all competitions over two seasons, scoring five goals.

He missed four games at the end of last season due to a lingering knee injury.

"The football club have been nothing short of incredible and we've come to this decision that's best for all parties," the defender said.

Blair started his career in non-league football and won promotion to the Football League with York City in 2012.

In the next ten seasons he played over 300 league games with seven teams in League One and League Two and scored 30 goals in all competitions.

"I never would've dreamt for of doing some of the things I have in the lower leagues. There will always be people who'll say, 'well you never played in the Championship,' but you're talking to someone who never thought they'd even become a professional footballer.

"I just did it for the enjoyment and I've received a lot of very positive feedback throughout my career that I'll be truly grateful for."

Matty Blair (centre) says he has run out of options to continue playing due to a lingering knee injury

Cheltenham Town thanked Blair for his service on their website and head coach Wade Elliott praised him for his attitude on and off the field.

"It has been a pleasure to work with Matthew. The player you see on the pitch reflects what we have come to know as a person - wholehearted, honest, positive and energetic.

"Most importantly he is a good human being and his contribution on and off the pitch over the past two years can't be understated.

"Matthew will always be a friend of the football club, and we look forward to welcoming him back in the future."

Cheltenham Town are currently 22nd in the League One table with just one win from seven matches.

They host Cambridge United tomorrow night.