FA Cup 2022-23: BBC to show Walton & Hersham v Chatham
The FA Cup second qualifying round tie between Walton & Hersham and Chatham Town will be broadcast on the BBC.
This Saturday's match kicks off at 12:35 BST at the Elmbridge Xcel Sports Hub and will be shown live on the BBC iPlayer, Sport website and app.
Walton & Hersham were taken over by a group of 19-year-olds in 2019 and have more TikTok followers than several Premier League clubs.
Chatham Town reached the FA Cup quarter-finals in 1888-89.
Both teams were promoted last season to the eighth-tier Isthmian League.