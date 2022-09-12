Close menu

Diego Costa: Wolves sign former Chelsea and Atletico Madrid striker until end of season

Diego Costa
Diego Costa scored 59 goals in 120 games for Chelsea

Wolves have signed former Chelsea striker Diego Costa on a free transfer until the end of the season.

The 33-year-old has been without a club since leaving Brazilian side Atletico Mineiro in January.

Costa completed his medical on Thursday last week as a cover for new signing Sasa Kalajdzic, who suffered a cruciate injury on his debut.

"Diego will bring something unique to our dressing room and on the pitch," said Wolves chairman Jeff Shi.

More to follow.

