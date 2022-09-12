Last updated on .From the section Wolves

Diego Costa scored 59 goals in 120 games for Chelsea

Wolves have signed former Chelsea striker Diego Costa on a free transfer until the end of the season.

The 33-year-old has been without a club since leaving Brazilian side Atletico Mineiro in January.

Costa completed his medical on Thursday last week as a cover for new signing Sasa Kalajdzic, who suffered a cruciate injury on his debut.

"Diego will bring something unique to our dressing room and on the pitch," said Wolves chairman Jeff Shi.

