Ziyad Larkeche: Fulham loan defender to Barnsley for remainder of the season
Fulham have loaned defender Ziyad Larkeche to League One side Barnsley for the remainder of the season.
The 19-year-old, who has played for France at under-20 level, is yet to make a senior appearance but will go into Michael Duff's first-team squad.
Larkeche moved to Craven Cottage from French champions Paris Saint Germain in July 2020 on a free transfer.
"He is a player with potential and we welcome him to Oakwell," chief executive Khaled El-Ahmad said.
