Pete Wild replaced Phil Brown who kept Barrow in League Two last season

Barrow manager Pete Wild and his assistant Adam Temple have signed new "multi-year" contracts to remain with the League Two club.

Wild, 38, replaced Phil Brown as boss in May after leaving National League side Halifax Town.

"The club is absolutely delighted to get this deal over the line after the great start to the season," sporting director Iain Wood said.

"We have a long term vision, with Pete and Adam being a vital part of that."

Wild previously managed in League Two with Oldham Athletic before joining the Shaymen in the summer of 2019.

Barrow have had a good start to the season under Wild and are currently third in the League Two table having lost just twice in 10 league games.

"I'm very humbled and surprised, but grateful to the club for the opportunity to extend our deals" Wild said.

"Hopefully it shows the ambition both of us as a management team, and also shows the direction we want to take this football club".