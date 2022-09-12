Last updated on .From the section Irish

Kerry Beattie is congratulated after scoring Glentoran's first goal against Sion Swifts

Cliftonville Ladies' relentless pursuit of a first ever top-flight title in the women's game continued with a 6-0 victory over Mid Ulster Ladies.

That marked their eleventh straight win and kept their 100% record intact.

Caitlin McGuiness continued her fine run of form, with the Premiership's leading scorer bagging two goals to take her total to 16 for the campaign.

Marissa Callaghan also scored two, and Megan Moran and Louise McDaniel one apiece, for the north Belfast club.

Glentoran earned maximum points against a resilient Sion Swifts Ladies at Ashfield High School in a tightly fought encounter to remain eight points behind the leaders.

The reigning champions took the lead through Kerry Beattie but her goal was cancelled out later in the first half by Swifts midfielder Kerry Brown.

Caragh Hamilton broke down a stubborn Sion defence on 76 minutes, and following that breakthrough, Imogen Lancaster scored her first goal for the club five minutes later to seal a 3-1 win for the Glens.

Elsewhere, another high-scoring encounter at the Bluebell saw Crusaders Strikers in third claim a 5-0 victory over Lisburn Ladies.

Megan Ingram opened the scoring, before Morganne Beggs made it two and late in the first half Emily Wilson hit a quick-fire double to make it 4-0.

It was a quieter second half but Abigail Redmond scored a late fifth to give the final scoreline an even more comfortable look.

There was no shortage of goals in the other game of the night at Midgley Park as Linfield Ladies put seven past Derry City Women to keep their hopes of a place in the top half of the split alive.

Ebony Leckey opened the scoring after just three minutes in a quiet first half, but the game burst into life straightaway in the second period as Carla Devine scored straight from the restart.

Further goals from Louise McFrederick and then a double from Sienna Leckey made it five, before teenage forward Keri Halliday completed the scoring with two late goals to cap off a memorable night for the Blues.