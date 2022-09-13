Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Gio (left) did not play for Barcelona's first team but made 13 appearances for Barcelona B

Arsenal have signed winger Gio Queiroz from Barcelona, then loaned her to fellow Women's Super League club Everton for the 2022-23 season.

The 19-year-old joins the Gunners after spending last season on loan at Levante.

The Brazil international scored seven goals in 26 appearances for the Spanish club.

"I'm very excited. I know Arsenal is a great club - it's one of the best clubs in Europe," said Gio.

"All of the players here are very competitive and have a lot of experience, so I'm excited to learn from them and develop. Arsenal is a club that belongs at the top, and with hard work we can make sure we are there," she added.

Gio spent the 2020-21 season with Barcelona and was part of the squad that won the Women's Champions League, Spanish league title and Spanish Cup, but did not make any appearances.

Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall said they will "closely monitor her development" during her season with Everton.

"We're delighted to have completed this transfer. Gio is an exciting prospect and we believe she has great potential - we look forward to watching her progress," he added.

Brazil-born Gio has lived in the United States and Spain, meaning she was eligible to represent the three nations at international level, but has now earned 12 caps for Brazil and was part of the side that won the 2022 Copa America.