Coventry City v Rotherham United

CoventryCoventry City19:45RotherhamRotherham United
Match report will appear here.
Match report will appear here.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|QPR
|16
|9
|3
|4
|25
|17
|8
|30
|2
|Blackburn
|17
|10
|0
|7
|22
|18
|4
|30
|3
|Burnley
|16
|7
|8
|1
|29
|15
|14
|29
|4
|Swansea
|16
|8
|3
|5
|22
|22
|0
|27
|5
|Sheff Utd
|16
|7
|5
|4
|26
|16
|10
|26
|6
|Millwall
|16
|8
|2
|6
|22
|19
|3
|26
|7
|Norwich
|16
|7
|4
|5
|23
|18
|5
|25
|8
|Reading
|16
|8
|1
|7
|19
|23
|-4
|25
|9
|Luton
|16
|6
|6
|4
|20
|18
|2
|24
|10
|Watford
|16
|6
|5
|5
|23
|20
|3
|23
|11
|Preston
|17
|5
|7
|5
|11
|14
|-3
|22
|12
|Rotherham
|15
|5
|6
|4
|18
|17
|1
|21
|13
|Bristol City
|17
|6
|3
|8
|25
|26
|-1
|21
|14
|Sunderland
|16
|5
|5
|6
|21
|20
|1
|20
|15
|Birmingham
|16
|5
|5
|6
|16
|15
|1
|20
|16
|Hull
|16
|6
|2
|8
|20
|31
|-11
|20
|17
|Stoke
|16
|5
|4
|7
|17
|20
|-3
|19
|18
|Blackpool
|16
|5
|4
|7
|21
|25
|-4
|19
|19
|Wigan
|16
|5
|4
|7
|17
|24
|-7
|19
|20
|Cardiff
|16
|5
|3
|8
|12
|19
|-7
|18
|21
|Middlesbrough
|16
|4
|5
|7
|19
|21
|-2
|17
|22
|Coventry
|13
|4
|4
|5
|12
|14
|-2
|16
|23
|West Brom
|16
|2
|8
|6
|20
|22
|-2
|14
|24
|Huddersfield
|15
|3
|3
|9
|16
|22
|-6
|12
