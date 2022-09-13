NI League Cup: Dundela shock Premiership opponents Crusaders 2-1 in first round tie
Championship side Dundela caused an upset in the first round of the League Cup by beating Premiership team Crusaders 2-1 at Wilgar Park.
Benny Igehion gave the Duns a 35th-minute lead, with Eamon Fyfe adding a second on 83 and Jarlath O'Rourke pulling a goal back after 85.
Holders Cliftonville beat H&W Welders 3-0 and Glentoran were Tuesday's top-scorers, defeating Institute 7-0.
Linfield ran out comfortable 5-1 winners at Moyola Park.
|Bet McLean League Cup first round - Tuesday, 13 September
|Ballyclare Comrades
|2-2 (e/time being played)
|Ballinamallard Utd
|Bangor
|0-4
|Annagh United
|Carrick Rangers
|5-0
|Banbridge Town
|Coleraine
|4-0
|Dergview
|Dundela
|2-1
|Crusaders
|Dungannon Swifts
|3-0
|Queen's University
|Glenavon
|6-0
|Dollingstown
|H&W Welders
|0-3
|Cliftonville
|Larne
|5-1
|Lisburn Distillery
|Limavady Utd
|0-0 (e/time being played)
|Newry City
|Loughgall
|5-0
|Knockbreda
|Moyola Park
|1-5
|Linfield
|Portadown
|5-0
|Armagh City
|Warrenpoint Town
|v
|Newington
|Glentoran
|7-0
|Institute