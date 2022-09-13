Last updated on .From the section Irish

Benny Igehion scored for Dundela in the first half

Championship side Dundela caused an upset in the first round of the League Cup by beating Premiership team Crusaders 2-1 at Wilgar Park.

Benny Igehion gave the Duns a 35th-minute lead, with Eamon Fyfe adding a second on 83 and Jarlath O'Rourke pulling a goal back after 85.

Holders Cliftonville beat H&W Welders 3-0 and Glentoran were Tuesday's top-scorers, defeating Institute 7-0.

Linfield ran out comfortable 5-1 winners at Moyola Park.