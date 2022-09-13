Last updated on .From the section Football

The 'period of silence' at Anfield lasted for about 30 seconds and was observed by all but a handful of those in the stadium

Tributes to the Queen were impeccably observed across 30 EFL games and at Liverpool and Tottenham's Champions League games as football resumed in the UK following the weekend postponements.

All English, Welsh and Northern Irish football and senior Scottish football was called off after the UK's longest-serving monarch died aged 96 last week.

At almost all English Football League (EFL) matches the National Anthem was played. A 'period of silence' was held at EFL games as well as Liverpool and Tottenham's Champions League matches.

BBC Sport's chief football writer Phil McNulty reported that the vast majority of Liverpool supporters at a capacity Anfield observed a shorter period of silence impeccably, with one or two rogue shouts at the start of the tribute quickly shouted down before their fixture against Ajax.

A minute's silence was respected at Swansea City for the only EFL game taking place in Wales while the Championship club opted not to play the National Anthem before their home game with Sheffield United.

Liverpool said before the game that a 'period of silence' would be held and it lasted for about 30 seconds.

Liverpool fans booed 'Abide With Me' and 'God Save the Queen' before last season's FA Cup final but manager Jurgen Klopp said on Monday he was confident they would show respect against Ajax, as they did against Manchester United last season following the death of Cristiano Ronaldo's baby boy.

On Tuesday, the Hillsborough Survivors Support Alliance, along with Liverpool legends Sir Kenny Dalglish and Graeme Souness, also urged fans to show respect. external-link

A minute's silence was observed before Tottenham's Champions League game at Sporting Lisbon, where the Champions League anthem was also played.

But the Champions League anthem was not played at Anfield, nor was there a Champions League banner in the centre circle.

Neither the Champions League anthem nor the British National Anthem will be played at any of this week's Champions League games in the UK, with Uefa having rejected requests from Chelsea, Manchester City and Rangers to play 'God Save the King' at their home games on Wednesday.

Both sets of players wore black armbands at Anfield, as did all EFL players, while flags were flown at half-mast. Some clubs also ensured they played suitable music and suspended their regular advertisements as a mark of respect.

Elsewhere, Mansfield Town released 96 doves during the players' handshake before their League Two game at home to Carlisle United.

Russell Watson sang the national anthem before Preston's Championship game with Burnley and for AFC Wimbledon's League Two home game with Northampton, local MPs recorded their own messages, which were played as they joined a group of more than 50 dignitaries to lay a floral tribute in the centre-circle before kick-off.