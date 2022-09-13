Last updated on .From the section West Brom

Erik Pieters made 16 appearances in the Premier League last season and won 18 Netherlands caps between 2010 and 2014

Championship side West Bromwich Albion have signed defender Erik Pieters on a one-year contract.

Ex-Netherlands international Pieters, 34, left Burnley after three seasons at the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

"It means to a lot to have signed here," said Pieters. "I now want to prove myself and show what I still have in me."

"It's down to me to prove that I'm worthy of being here and still have what it takes to play at this level."

Pieters made 225 appearances in the Premier League, spending five seasons at Stoke before joining the Clarets.

"Erik has trained with us for six weeks or so and has proven a high level of fitness and clearly remains a very good footballer," said Baggies boss Steve Bruce.

"He has been a top-flight player for a long time and we're confident he will be a good addition who can offer us further depth in more than one defensive position."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.