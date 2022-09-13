Close menu
Man CityManchester City20:00B DortmundBorussia Dortmund
Venue: Etihad Stadium

Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund: John Stones fit for Champions League game

Last updated on .From the section Champions League

John Stones
Manchester City have won their last eight home games against German sides in the Champions League by an aggregate score of 30-9

Manchester City defender John Stones is fit for Wednesday's Group G Champions League match against Borussia Dortmund.

However fellow centre-back Aymeric Laporte is still continuing his recovery from knee surgery and right-back Kyle Walker remains sidelined.

Erling Haaland, Sergio Gomez and Manuel Akanji all look poised to face their former club.

England midfielder Jude Bellingham is set to start for Dortmund, who hope to have Thorgan Hazard fit.

The Belgium midfielder was substituted early on in the German club's 3-0 win against Copenhagen in their opening group game.

Dortmund boss Edin Terzic will also hope Karim Adeyemi and Donyell Malen have recovered sufficiently from recent injuries to play a part at Etihad Stadium.

Wednesday 14th September 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax11004043
2Napoli11004133
3Liverpool100114-30
4Rangers100104-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid11002113
2Club Bruges11001013
3FC Porto100112-10
4B Leverkusen100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich11002023
2Barcelona11005143
3Inter Milan21012203
4Viktoria Plzen200217-60

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting22004046
2Tottenham21012113
3Marseille100102-20
4Frankfurt100103-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dinamo Zagreb11001013
2AC Milan10101101
3RB Salzburg10101101
4Chelsea100101-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Shakhtar Donetsk11004133
2Real Madrid11003033
3RB Leipzig100114-30
4Celtic100103-30

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City11004043
2B Dortmund11003033
3FC Copenhagen100103-30
4Sevilla100104-40

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Benfica11002023
2PSG11002113
3Juventus100112-10
4Maccabi Haifa100102-20
View full Champions League tables

