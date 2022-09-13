Last updated on .From the section Lincoln City

Jacob Davenport scored once in 36 games for Blackburn but was hampered by injuries during his four years at Ewood Park

League One side Lincoln have signed midfielder Jacob Davenport on a deal until January 2023.

The 23-year-old worked with Imps manager Mark Kennedy at Manchester City's academy between 2016 and 2018.

Davenport had a loan spell at Burton before joining Blackburn until his Rovers contract expired in the summer.

"I'm buzzing - I've trained with the club for the past four weeks so I'm just delighted to have it sorted," Davenport said.

"I've been shown around and the facilities are amazing. I can't wait to get the shirt on, be playing in front of the supporters and get going."

Davenport will start from the bench during Lincoln's League One fixture against Derby County on Tuesday evening.

