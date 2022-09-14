Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Who would you chose for an All-Star north versus south Premier League game?

New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly thinks a US-style 'all-star game' would be a good idea for the Premier League - but which players would you chose in your starting XIs if the match ever became a reality?

At a conference in New York, Boehly gave his thoughts on how the English top flight can take a "little bit of a lesson from American sports".

One suggestion is a 'north versus south' game, so now is your chance to pick what those line-ups could look like.

And for the purposes of this selector, we've grouped Midlands teams into 10 'north' Premier League sides, with 10 from London and the south.

Select your players and formation from the lists below and remember to share your picks across social media.

