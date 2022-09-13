Uefa have turned down requests from British clubs to play God Save the King before European matches tonight following the Queen's death, but Rangers intend to defy the ban at Ibrox. (Daily Mail) external-link

Rangers players could stand and sing an acapella version of God Save the King with the backing of tens of thousands of fans, in scenes reminiscent of what happened prior to the second day of the Test between England and South Africa at the weekend. (Scotsman) external-link

"I'm not changing anything about my philosophy, how I want to play," says Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst, who adds there is a "lot of room for improvement" following back-to-back 4-0 defeats to Celtic and Ajax. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Ange Postecoglou says he is paying no attention to reports linking him with the vacant manager's position at Brighton, insisting that his full focus is on Celtic. (Herald) external-link

As Shakhtar Donetsk forward Marian Shved looks forward to facing former club Celtic he insists he has no regrets over his time in Glasgow despite making just three appearances. (Daily Express) external-link

Deadline day signing Oliver Abildgaard is in the Celtic squad for tonight's Champions League meeting with Shakhtar Donetsk but still has a "bit of work to do" on his fitness, says manager Ange Postecoglou. (Daily Record) external-link

Scotland manager Steve Clarke gives short shrift to those who sought to question his use of Kieran Tierney following the Arsenal defender's lengthy injury absence last season. (Scotsman) external-link

Midfielder Andy Halliday reveals Hearts believe a possession-based game plan can reap rewards against Riga FS' multitude of 6ft-plus players as the seek vital Uefa Conference League points in Latvia tomorrow. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Hibs have received an apology from St Johnstone following claims that the McDiarmid Park side weren't involved in discussions to rearrange the Scottish Premiership fixture between the two teams next month. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Hibs academy director Steve Kean believes there are players in his U19 side for this afternoon's first leg of their Uefa Youth League first round clash with Molde that are "really close" to breaking into the first team squad at Easter Road. (Daily Record) external-link