Alfie May's winner against Cambridge United was his third goal of the season

Alfie May hailed his mentor Matty Blair after becoming Cheltenham Town's all-time leading league goalscorer.

Blair, 33, watched from the stands as May netted the winner in Tuesday's 2-1 home victory against Cambridge United.

It came a day after the announcement that Blair, who made 93 appearances for the Robins, had been forced to retire from playing because of a knee injury.

May said: "He means a lot to me. My goal was for him and his family. Everybody wishes him the best."

The goal took May's league tally for Cheltenham to 40, eclipsing the record set by Julian Alsop.

May, 29, and Blair were previously team-mates at Doncaster.

Blair left the Yorkshire club to join Cheltenham in January 2020 and May followed later that year.

"Blairy is one of my best friends in football," former Bromley striker May told BBC Radio Gloucestershire.

"I saw him sitting up there and the minute I scored I was looking for him to celebrate with because he's been on the journey.

"When I first became a professional footballer I moved to Doncaster from London and he guided me all the way. He's got me where I am. He's a like a brother.

"He dropped me to training every day and took me under his wing. I can only thank him. He's been superb."

May added: "I know that I've made a friend for life and I'll keep in contact with him. He's an absolute legend and he's honestly the nicest person I've ever met.

"That's why my celebration was for him."