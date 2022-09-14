Wales forward Gareth Bale has started once in his nine games for new side Los Angeles FC

Nations League: Belgium v Wales Venue: King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels Date: Thursday, 22 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, Radio Cymru, BBC Sport website and app, plus live text online. Highlights on BBC One Wales from 23:15 BST and later on demand.

Gareth Bale may not play any part in Wales' Nations League game against Belgium on Thursday, 22 September.

Bale's USA club side Los Angeles FC have a Major League Soccer game against Houston that kicks off in the early hours of Monday, 19 September.

The time difference means star forward Bale, 33, is not expected to arrive back in Europe until the Tuesday.

"His (Bale's) safety and health is the most important thing," said Wales manager Rob Page.

"So we will have to manage that. We want him in top condition, we don't want him fatigued going into games and running the risk of injury.

"We haven't gone into the detail of it yet but all we know is he will be affected by it.

"His game is Monday morning (UK time) so he is not going to land until Tuesday. We have to get him from Heathrow.

"There will be a lot of planning as regards to is he going to be ready for the first game against Belgium?

"If not, obviously then we might have to leave it for the Poland game."

After facing Belgium in Brussels, Wales host Poland at the Cardiff City Stadium three days later.

Wales sit bottom of League A Group 4 with one draw from four games, with results not helped by Page having to field largely second-string sides in two of those games as he prepared for what would turn out to be an historic World Cup play-off victory over Ukraine.

But that leaves Wales needing at least one win from these two fixtures if they are to remain in the top tier of the Nations League.

While the temptation may be to throw in star forward Bale - who has hit 40 goals in 106 appearances for his country - from the start, Page says he must also take a longer-term view with the World Cup finals in Qatar looming in November.

"We will have a conversation with him (Bale)," added Page, who signed a new four-year contract with the Football Association of Wales (FAW) this week.

"I will speak to the senior players and see where they are at mentally and physically. We will get the medical team together, get a plan and work backwards to make sure they get what they need to be in the right frame of mind.

"We are not going to jeopardise him. We're going to the World Cup. We want to stay in the division but we won't be silly with it and push him.

"Travelling back from America is going to be a factor as well. We will have to manage that with the time difference and jet lag. We will get him in camp, assess him and make a plan."

Bale has started once in nine games for new side Los Angeles FC so far.

But while that amounts to just 253 minutes of competitive football, Page says any time on the pitch is an improvement on Bale's situation at former club Real Madrid - where he spent the majority of his final season left on the sidelines.

"If he plays 10 minutes it is more than what he was playing before he scored those important goals for us (two against Austria and a deflected free-kick against Ukraine in Wales' World Cup play-off campaign)," Page said.

"So everything he plays is a bonus. He looks after himself, he's the ultimate professional in every camp. So I have no worries or concerns.

"He's had an impact (at Los Angeles), hasn't he?

"The supporters have taken to him. I saw the reaction of the players and he has scored some important goals for them.

"He's playing minutes. We want him to play more minutes, of course, but I'm not overly concerned.

"I know I keep saying it but he has proved it in the past. If he hadn't then I would be worried.

"But I know because he looks after himself that much, so coming on camp with very few minutes under his belt is not too much of a concern.

"He has come out the other side and turned up in the right frame of mind against Austria and Ukraine and scored the goals that he did. You don't do that unless you have mental toughness.

"He takes a lot. He shouldn't have to take some of the stuff he puts up with.

"But having got himself away from Spain now and a fresh start in America, you saw the welcome the players gave him. He has sold the most jerseys out there and he's only been there a short time, so they have taken to him.

"Who is not going to enjoy that environment? So I'm pleased for him and his family that he is in a good place mentally and at a club that show him love."