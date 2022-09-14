Last updated on .From the section Premier League

All Premier League matches will begin with a minute's silence this weekend as part of tributes to the Queen.

It will be followed by the national anthem and after 70 minutes fans will be invited to applaud, a reference to the Queen's 70-year reign.

Big screens and advertising boards will also display tributes while flags at the stadiums will fly at half mast.

Seven English top-flight matches will take place this weekend, the first games since the Queen's death.

Last weekend's fixtures were postponed as a mark of respect.

Chelsea's home game with Liverpool and Leeds United's trip to Manchester United, both scheduled for this weekend, will not take place because of logistical issues around the Queen's funeral.

Brighton against Crystal Palace had already been called off because of rail strikes and remains postponed.

