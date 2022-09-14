Last updated on .From the section European Football

Flares were set off in the stands during the game

Uefa has charged Marseille and Eintracht Frankfurt with nine offences, including racist behaviour of Eintracht fans, following their Champions League tie on Tuesday.

Hosts Marseille's five charges include the throwing of objects, lighting of fireworks and use of laser pointers.

Eintracht were charged with racist behaviour, lighting of fireworks, throwing of objects and acts of damage.

On Tuesday, Eintracht condemned a fan who appeared to perform a Nazi salute.

The German side won the Group D match 1-0.

Uefa said its disciplinary bodies will decide on the matter in due course.