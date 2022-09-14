Silkeborg IF v West Ham United

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Silkeborg's JYSK Park has an artificial surface

West Ham boss David Moyes says he might pick a team with Silkeborg's plastic pitch in mind in their Europa Conference League match at JYSK Park.

The Hammers beat Romanian side FCSB 3-1 in their group opener, while Danes Silkeborg lost to Anderlecht.

Defenders Aaron Cresswell and Craig Dawson are just returning from injury.

"It's given me some thoughts. We respect that it's an artificial pitch, we have some decisions to make," said Moyes.

"We'll have a look at Craig and Aaron and check out what's best for them with the surface and everything. They have done a bit of training.

"It's something we have to work with and do the best we can."

Defender Ben Johnson is still injured but midfielder Tomas Soucek and forward Maxwel Cornet are available after knocks.