Europa League
Sheriff Tiraspol v Manchester United
Venue: Stadionul Zimbru

Sheriff Tiraspol v Manchester United: Rashford out and doubt for England recall

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Marcus Rashford
Rashford has scored three goals and registered two assists in the Premier League this season

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford will miss Thursday's Group E Europa League match against Sheriff Tiraspol.

The 24-year-old, who was tipped to return to the England set-up when Gareth Southgate announces his squad on Thursday, is out with a muscle injury.

United boss Erik ten Hag did not give an exact timescale on Rashford's return but expects it to be "quite soon".

"I think this season he has had a great comeback," Ten Hag said.

"He has showed his great potential and quality."

Rashford, who made his last appearance for England in the Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy, sustained the injury in United's last Premier League match against Arsenal after scoring twice.

He was absent from their opening Europa League defeat by Real Sociedad at Old Trafford last week.

"When you lose the first game, you have to win the second, so we know what our task is," Ten Hag said.

The United boss recognised that Moldovan side Sheriff Tiraspol, who beat Real Madrid in the Champions League last season, are more than capable of causing an upset in European competition.

"It's quite clear, they beat Real Madrid and Shakhtar [Donetsk], they are capable," he said.

"We have to make it our game but we are conscious of that fact. They are a serious and decent opponent and we have to play our best for the win."

Top Stories