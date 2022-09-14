Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Champions Rangers beat Partick Thistle 6-0 to continue their 100% start to the SWPL1 season.

They lead on goal difference over Glasgow City, who won 4-0 away to Hibs with both sides missing penalties.

Celtic, the other side with a 100% record, are three back having played a game fewer.

In Wednesday's other game, Hearts made it back-to-back wins as they beat Dundee United 2-0.

At Petershill Park, Kayla McCoy and Brogan Hay both netted within two minutes of each other to give Rangers a half-time lead.

Chelsea Cornet, Lizzie Arnot, Lisa Martinez and Dina Orschmann added more for Malky Thomson's side.

Glasgow City were 2-0 ahead inside the first seven minutes against Hibs through Lauren Davidson and a Hayley Lauder corner that directed off a Hibs player.

Emily Whelan and Kinga Kozak made it 4-0 before the 37th minute.

Hibs had a chance to pull one back only for Siobhan Hunter's spot kick to be saved by Erin Clachers, and at the other end Hibs goalkeeper Benni Haaland kept the score down by stopping Mairead Fulton's penalty.

At Oriam, half-time substitute Georgia Timms scored within four minutes of her introduction to give Hearts the lead against United.

Three minutes later and Katie Rood scored from the spot to move Hearts up to fourth, and above Edinburgh rivals Hibernian.