Svensson guided Mainz to eighth in the Bundesliga last season

Mainz coach Bo Svensson is on Brighton's shortlist to replace Graham Potter as manager.

The 43-year-old Dane is one of a number of candidates being assessed by Brighton owner Tony Bloom and chief executive Paul Barber.

Svensson has attracted attention for his work at Mainz.

They were facing relegation when he took over in January 2021 but he guided them to safety and led them to eighth in the Bundesliga last season.

They are sixth in the table after six games this season.

Potter recently left Brighton to take over from Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea.

Brighton would have to pay minimal compensation compared with other coaches in the reckoning for the job, including Bodo-Glimt's highly rated Kjetil Knutsen.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Tuchel managed at Mainz and enhanced their reputations at the club.