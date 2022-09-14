Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Club hero Ally McCoist has urged Uefa not to take action against Rangers for playing the national anthem at Ibrox - insisting dishing out a punishment for defying the governing body's directive would be "embarrassing". (talkSPORT via Daily Record external-link )

Broadcasters BT Sport had to apologise after inadvertently showing an offensive anti-monarchy banner unfurled by Celtic fans during their Champions League clash with Shakhtar Donetsk. (Various)

Celtic fans were left furious following their Champions League draw with Shakhtar Donetsk as they were held at the stadium in Warsaw for 80 minutes after the final whistle, with some fearing the situation would lead to crushing. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Jota admits Celtic can't be happy with only gaining a point from their Champions League clash with Shakhtar Donetsk because the bar has been set to be aiming for victory every week. (Daily Record) external-link

Manager Igor Jovicevic admitted Shakhtar Donetsk had been fortunate to escape with a draw against Celtic last night in what was the "most important match in 20 years" for the Ukrainian club. (Herald external-link , subscription required)

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst insists he picked teenager Leon King over summer signing Ben Davies as a second-half substitute because he felt he was more ready to play against Napoli in the Champions League. (Football Scotland) external-link

Former Ibrox winger and BBC pundit Neil McCann has questioned why summer signing Ridvan Yilmaz isn't playing more for Rangers. (Football Scotland) external-link

Manager Robbie Neilson insists Hearts won't be in win-or-bust Europa Conference League territory tonight against Rigas FS, saying the Latvian hosts' underdog tag does not add up (Daily Record) external-link

Hearts midfielder Cammy Devlin is craving a World Cup meeting with champions France after earning his first Australia international call-up. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists his summer signings have clicked so quickly because the club's set-up allows them to focus purely on football. (Press & Journal external-link - subscription required)

Bottom-of-the-table Dundee United are "not scared" of Saturday's trip to Rangers despite not having won in the league at Ibrox since 2011, says interim manager Liam Fox. (Courier external-link - subscription required)

Hibs will be able to call on Mykola Kukharevych for this weekend's game with Aberdeen after the Ukrainian's paperwork was finally rubber-stamped, while the Easter Road club hope fellow forward Elias Melkersen will be cleared to return from a concussion. (Scotsman) external-link