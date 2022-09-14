Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad will play their opening Liga F matches on Saturday after being forced to call off their first-round game because the refereeing team did not participate

The delayed first round of matches in Liga F, Spain's new women's professional league, will take place this weekend after a dispute involving referees was resolved.

Eight matches were called off last weekend after a strike by officials.

Women referees had been asking for professional status and payment in line with officials in the men's La Liga.

Liga F organisers said in a statement that their new proposal had been accepted by an arbitration group.