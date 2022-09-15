Liverpool and Newcastle coaches fined and banned over touchline incident
Liverpool coach John Achterberg and Newcastle head of performance Daniel Hodges have been fined and banned by the Football Association after an incident in the Reds' 2-1 win.
Members of both teams' coaching staff clashed after Fabio Carvalho's 98th-minute winner on 31 August.
Achterberg has been fined £7,000, while Hodges has been fined £6,000.
Both have been banned from the touchline for one fixture and warned about their future conduct.
Achterberg, Liverpool's goalkeeping coach, has accepted he used abusive and/or insulting gestures, while both men have admitted their behaviour was improper.
It follows a review by the FA into an incident where a Newcastle staff member appeared to throw an object towards the Liverpool technical area.