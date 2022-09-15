Last updated on .From the section Reading

Andy Carroll scored two goals in eight appearances for Reading last season

Reading have re-signed former England striker Andy Carroll on a short-term contract until January.

The 33-year-old had a brief spell with the Royals last season before ending the campaign with West Brom.

He could feature for Paul Ince's men at home to Wigan on Saturday.

"He is a leader, both on and off the pitch, and having trained with us all this week I can already see the positive influence he will have," Ince told the Championship club's website. external-link

