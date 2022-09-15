Andy Carroll: Reading re-sign former England striker on short-term deal
Reading have re-signed former England striker Andy Carroll on a short-term contract until January.
The 33-year-old had a brief spell with the Royals last season before ending the campaign with West Brom.
He could feature for Paul Ince's men at home to Wigan on Saturday.
"He is a leader, both on and off the pitch, and having trained with us all this week I can already see the positive influence he will have," Ince told the Championship club's website.
