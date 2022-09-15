Last updated on .From the section Scottish

The players of Rangers and Napoli observed a minute's silence at Ibrox

Celtic face Uefa disciplinary action after fans displayed disrespectful banners about the Royal Family - but Rangers will not be punished for playing the national anthem at Ibrox.

European football's governing body has opened proceedings after Celtic's Champions League draw with Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday and "will decide on the matter in due course".

Rangers played God Save the King and held a minute's silence before their tie with Napoli at Ibrox to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II last week.

Uefa did not grant a request from the Ibrox club - and reportedly external-link Chelsea and Manchester City - to do so, saying they wanted a "consistent pre-match ceremony without any celebratory activities across all UK venues".

However after the silence, the Ibrox crowd joined in song as the music was played, having displayed a tifo commemorating the Queen that took up one end of the stadium.

There was no period of reflection before Celtic's tie with Shakhtar in Warsaw.

Uefa said clubs could ask for a silence before kick-off but no request was forthcoming, with Celtic - like Rangers and their respective opponents - instead wearing black armbands.

The Ukrainian hosts, playing on neutral soil, were granted permission to display anti-war messages on screens before kick-off.