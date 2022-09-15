Match ends, KAA Gent 3, Shamrock Rovers 0.
Gent proved too strong for Shamrock Rovers as the home side earned a 3-0 win over the League of Ireland club in the Europa Conference League.
Rovers drew 0-0 at home against Swedish club Djurgardens in their group stage opener last weekend but were 2-0 down after 18 minutes in Belgium.
Hugo Cuypers put Gent ahead on nine minutes before ex-Norwich player Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe doubled their lead.
Odjidja-Ofoe delightfully curled in Gent's third goal on 66 minutes.
With Djurgardens beating Norwegian club Molde 3-2 in Thursday's other Group F game, the League of Ireland champions occupy bottom spot in the table with Gent top on goal difference from the Swedish outfit.
Gent took the lead on nine minutes as Malick Fofana burst into the box before pulling the ball back to Cuypers, who drilled a low shot past Alan Mannus.
Rovers were soon 2-0 down after Dan Cleary was caught in possession before the loose ball was hammered home by Odjidja-Ofoe.
The Dublin side began to get more possession in the second quarter but needed Mannus to produce a fine save before the break as he pushed away Jordan Torunarigha's shot.
As Rovers continued to improve after the break, Rory Gaffney tested Gent keeper Paul Nardi with a volley before Republic of Ireland international Jack Byrne was inches wide with a curling 65th-minute effort.
However, Gent's clinching third goal came a minute later as Odjidja-Ofoe found the top corner with his superb shot following more good work from Fofana.
As the Gent defence appeared to lose their concentration in the closing stages, Gaffney and Justin Ferizaj were presented with late Rovers chances but Nardi blocked both efforts.
The Irish champions' next game in the competition will be away to Molde on 6 October.
Line-ups
KAA Gent
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Nardi
- 2Okumu
- 5Ngadeu
- 23TorunarighaSubstituted forGodeauat 45'minutes
- 14Castro-Montes
- 24KumsSubstituted forDomingos Matias Fortunaat 78'minutes
- 7HongSubstituted forHjulsagerat 68'minutes
- 10HaugeBooked at 73mins
- 8Odjidja-OfoeSubstituted forOwusuat 67'minutes
- 11Cuypers
- 19FofanaSubstituted forDepoitreat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Owusu
- 12De Ridder
- 15Lagae
- 16Salah
- 17Hjulsager
- 21Hanche-Olsen
- 25Domingos Matias Fortuna
- 28Van Hauter
- 29Depoitre
- 31Godeau
- 33Roef
- 40Vanden Borre
Shamrock Rovers
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Mannus
- 2Gannon
- 6Cleary
- 5Grace
- 8FinnSubstituted forFarrugiaat 75'minutes
- 16O'Neill
- 26McCannSubstituted forKavanaghat 45'minutesBooked at 77mins
- 22Lyons
- 7WattsSubstituted forGreeneat 66'minutesBooked at 73mins
- 20GaffneySubstituted forBurkeat 75'minutes
- 29ByrneSubstituted forFerizajat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Greene
- 10Burke
- 11Kavanagh
- 14Power
- 18Serdenyuk
- 21Ferizaj
- 23Farrugia
- 25Pöhls
- 38Emakhu
- Referee:
- Visar Kastrati
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away6
