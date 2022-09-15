Close menu
Europa Conference League
KAA GentKAA Gent3Shamrock RoversShamrock Rovers0

Europa Conference League: Gent secure dominant 3-0 win over Shamrock Rovers

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Vadis Odjidja Ofoe watches his delightful curling shot beat Shamrock Rovers keeper Alan Mannus
Former Norwich player Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe hit two of Gent's goals including a delightful curling effort in the 66th minute

Gent proved too strong for Shamrock Rovers as the home side earned a 3-0 win over the League of Ireland club in the Europa Conference League.

Rovers drew 0-0 at home against Swedish club Djurgardens in their group stage opener last weekend but were 2-0 down after 18 minutes in Belgium.

Hugo Cuypers put Gent ahead on nine minutes before ex-Norwich player Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe doubled their lead.

Odjidja-Ofoe delightfully curled in Gent's third goal on 66 minutes.

With Djurgardens beating Norwegian club Molde 3-2 in Thursday's other Group F game, the League of Ireland champions occupy bottom spot in the table with Gent top on goal difference from the Swedish outfit.

Gent took the lead on nine minutes as Malick Fofana burst into the box before pulling the ball back to Cuypers, who drilled a low shot past Alan Mannus.

Rovers were soon 2-0 down after Dan Cleary was caught in possession before the loose ball was hammered home by Odjidja-Ofoe.

The Dublin side began to get more possession in the second quarter but needed Mannus to produce a fine save before the break as he pushed away Jordan Torunarigha's shot.

As Rovers continued to improve after the break, Rory Gaffney tested Gent keeper Paul Nardi with a volley before Republic of Ireland international Jack Byrne was inches wide with a curling 65th-minute effort.

However, Gent's clinching third goal came a minute later as Odjidja-Ofoe found the top corner with his superb shot following more good work from Fofana.

As the Gent defence appeared to lose their concentration in the closing stages, Gaffney and Justin Ferizaj were presented with late Rovers chances but Nardi blocked both efforts.

The Irish champions' next game in the competition will be away to Molde on 6 October.

Line-ups

KAA Gent

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Nardi
  • 2Okumu
  • 5Ngadeu
  • 23TorunarighaSubstituted forGodeauat 45'minutes
  • 14Castro-Montes
  • 24KumsSubstituted forDomingos Matias Fortunaat 78'minutes
  • 7HongSubstituted forHjulsagerat 68'minutes
  • 10HaugeBooked at 73mins
  • 8Odjidja-OfoeSubstituted forOwusuat 67'minutes
  • 11Cuypers
  • 19FofanaSubstituted forDepoitreat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Owusu
  • 12De Ridder
  • 15Lagae
  • 16Salah
  • 17Hjulsager
  • 21Hanche-Olsen
  • 25Domingos Matias Fortuna
  • 28Van Hauter
  • 29Depoitre
  • 31Godeau
  • 33Roef
  • 40Vanden Borre

Shamrock Rovers

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Mannus
  • 2Gannon
  • 6Cleary
  • 5Grace
  • 8FinnSubstituted forFarrugiaat 75'minutes
  • 16O'Neill
  • 26McCannSubstituted forKavanaghat 45'minutesBooked at 77mins
  • 22Lyons
  • 7WattsSubstituted forGreeneat 66'minutesBooked at 73mins
  • 20GaffneySubstituted forBurkeat 75'minutes
  • 29ByrneSubstituted forFerizajat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Greene
  • 10Burke
  • 11Kavanagh
  • 14Power
  • 18Serdenyuk
  • 21Ferizaj
  • 23Farrugia
  • 25Pöhls
  • 38Emakhu
Referee:
Visar Kastrati

Match Stats

Home TeamKAA GentAway TeamShamrock Rovers
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home14
Away7
Shots on Target
Home7
Away4
Corners
Home3
Away5
Fouls
Home17
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, KAA Gent 3, Shamrock Rovers 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, KAA Gent 3, Shamrock Rovers 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Joseph Okumu (KAA Gent).

  4. Post update

    Andrew Lyons (Shamrock Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Andrew Hjulsager (KAA Gent).

  6. Post update

    Graham Burke (Shamrock Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Andrew Hjulsager (KAA Gent).

  8. Post update

    Gary O'Neill (Shamrock Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Andrew Hjulsager (KAA Gent) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alessio Castro-Montes.

  10. Post update

    Corner, KAA Gent. Conceded by Neil Farrugia.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Justin Ferizaj (Shamrock Rovers).

  12. Post update

    Joseph Okumu (KAA Gent) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Alessio Castro-Montes (KAA Gent).

  14. Post update

    Graham Burke (Shamrock Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Alessio Castro-Montes (KAA Gent).

  16. Post update

    Lee Grace (Shamrock Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Núrio Fortuna (KAA Gent) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Joseph Okumu with a headed pass.

  18. Post update

    Corner, KAA Gent. Conceded by Gary O'Neill.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jens Petter Hauge (KAA Gent) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Laurent Depoitre.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Andrew Hjulsager (KAA Gent).

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 15th September 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Istanbul Basaksehir22005056
2Hearts210114-33
3Rigas Futbola Skola201112-11
4Fiorentina201112-11

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Ham22006246
2Anderlecht21101014
3FCSB201113-21
4Silkeborg IF200214-30

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal22005326
2Austria Vienna20201102
3Lech Poznan201145-11
4Hapoel Be'er Sheva201101-11

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Nice21102114
2Slovácko20205502
3Köln20203302
4Partizan Belgrade201134-11

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AZ Alkmaar22005146
2Dnipro-121013213
3Apollon Limassol201113-21
4FC Vaduz201114-31

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1KAA Gent21103034
2Djurgårdens IF21103214
3Molde201123-11
4Shamrock Rovers201103-31

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Slavia Prague21104314
2Sivasspor21102114
3Ballkani201134-11
4CFR Cluj201112-11

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Basel22004136
2Pyunik21013303
3Zalgiris201101-11
4Slovan Bratislava201102-21
View full Europa Conference League tables

Top Stories