UEFA Nations League - Group A3
ItalyItaly19:45EnglandEngland
Venue: Giuseppe Meazza

Italy v England: Roberto Mancini rates Gareth Southgate's side

Last updated on .From the section Football

Roberto Mancini
Roberto Mancini led Italy to Euro 2020 glory but failed to get them into the 2022 World Cup

England remain "one of the best teams in the world", says Italy boss Roberto Mancini as he prepares for their Nations League meeting at the San Siro.

Italy beat Gareth Southgate's England in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley last summer - but have since failed to qualify for this winter's World Cup.

England qualified for Qatar but have yet to win in four Nations League games and could be relegated.

"The English team is a great team," Mancini said.

"It was a great team in Euro 2020 and it was a great team before."

England will drop down to League B, the second tier, if they lose in Milan - or at home to Germany on Monday.

"I think England is one of the best teams in the world. It's full of talent, especially the forwards," said former Manchester City boss Mancini, whose side are three points above England.

"They have many players apart from Harry Kane, who is an extraordinary player, but the young players around him can make a difference. So it will be a very hard match for us."

England's only absentee will be Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson, who is recovering from a hamstring injury but will be available for the Germany game.

He replaced the injured Kalvin Phillips in the squad earlier this week.

England boss Southgate said: "We know the [Italy] players because we are watching Serie A all the time.

"I was here two weeks ago for the Milan derby and then to Udinese. Roberto tried a lot of players in the summer and he is building for a Euros in two years time so I understand that.

"When we went into the summer we were on a run of 22 games without losing. Maybe you don't analyse the victories as much as the defeats, which isn't the right thing. I may have compromised some of the decisions internally - if anything it has sharpened that up."

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 23rd September 2022

  • ItalyItaly19:45EnglandEngland
  • GeorgiaGeorgia17:00North MacedoniaNorth Macedonia
  • EstoniaEstonia17:00MaltaMalta
  • BulgariaBulgaria19:45GibraltarGibraltar
  • GermanyGermany19:45HungaryHungary
  • Bos-HerzeBosnia-Herzegovina19:45MontenegroMontenegro
  • FinlandFinland19:45RomaniaRomania

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Israel31206515
2Iceland30305503
3Albania201123-11
4Football Union of Russia00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland43019459
2Ukraine42115417
3R. of Ireland41124314
4Armenia410329-73

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Latvia5401114712
2Moldova531186210
3Andorra521256-17
4Liechtenstein500519-80

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Estonia22004136
2Malta32014226
3San Marino300305-50

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hungary42117347
2Germany41308536
3Italy412157-25
4England402216-52

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway431063310
2Serbia42117437
3Sweden410356-13
4Slovenia402238-52

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain42206338
2Portugal42117257
3Czech Rep411247-34
4Switzerland410327-53

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia531155010
2Denmark53027529
3France51225505
4Austria511357-24

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands5410136713
2Belgium5311117410
3Poland5113512-74
4Wales5014610-41

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze42206428
2Montenegro42116337
3Finland41125504
4Romania410316-53

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kazakhstan541083513
2Azerbaijan52124407
3Slovakia520345-16
4Belarus502326-42

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia43101221010
2North Macedonia42117437
3Bulgaria403147-33
4Gibraltar4013111-101

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Greece440070712
2Kosovo42025506
3Northern Ireland402246-22
4Cyprus402227-52

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey54101731413
2Luxembourg52218718
3Faroe Islands512259-45
4Lithuania5014213-111
View full UEFA Nations League tables

