Last updated on .From the section Bournemouth

Bournemouth secured their second Premier League win of the season with a comeback victory over Nottingham Forest

Gary O'Neil says he is enjoying his stint as Bournemouth caretaker boss and is in "no rush" to leave the club.

The 39-year-old took the helm at Vitality Stadium after head coach Scott Parker was sacked in August.

The Cherries have taken four points from two games with O'Neil in charge, and visit Newcastle on Saturday.

O'Neil said: "I'm enjoying the time I get to lead the boys. We have given our best so far. I love the place, I'm in no rush to get away from Bournemouth."

A Las Vegas-led consortium is reportedly interested external-link in buying the Dorset club, who are owned by Russia-born businessman Maxim Demin.

It would be the latest American investment into the English top flight after a group led by Todd Boehly took over Chelsea in May.

Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, Fulham, Leeds, West Ham and Manchester City all also have US investment on some scale.

O'Neil says he has not been informed of any imminent change in the ownership of the club, who were promoted from the Championship in May.

"I haven't heard anything of it over my side," he said. "We're working on the football side, making sure we are fit, ready and sharp. I haven't heard any chat around a takeover."

Eddie Howe, now in charge at Newcastle, took Bournemouth to the top flight for the first time in their history in 2015

Saturday's match will reunite Bournemouth with former boss Eddie Howe, who took over at Newcastle in November after spending nearly a decade in charge of the Cherries across two spells, taking them from League Two to the Premier League.

O'Neil, who was at Portsmouth at the same time as Howe during the pair's playing careers, praised his 44-year-old counterpart's coaching prowess.

"I have spoken to him a few times over the years," said O'Neil, who was added to Bournemouth's coaching staff by former boss Jonathan Woodgate in February 2021.

"He's had a fantastic coaching and managerial career so far and looks to be doing a good job with the team and squad up there.

"He did a fantastic job for Bournemouth. The fans are obviously very grateful for that, but we go there looking to put a dent in what's been a decent start for them."