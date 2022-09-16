Last updated on .From the section Charlton

Ben Garner was appointed at The Valley in the summer after leaving Swindon

Charlton boss Ben Garner will miss Saturday's' game against Fleetwood after testing positive for Covid-19.

Assistant coach Scott Marshall, coach Anthony Hayes and goalkeeping coach Glyn Shimell will take charge of the League One match in Garner's absence.

"I've got a little bit of a cough and I'm just tired more than anything," Garner said. "Frustrated would be the word.

"I'm fortunate to have really good staff so we'll be well prepared."

The Addicks lie 14th in the League One table, two places and one point below Fleetwood, after winning two and drawing four of their first eight league matches.