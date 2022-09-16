Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Ange Postecoglou's Celtic drew 1-1 with Shakhtar Donetsk in Wednesday's Champions League match

Ange Postecolgou says Celtic want fans to be "respectful" when the death of Queen Elizabeth II is marked before Sunday's match against St Mirren.

There will be a minute's applause prior to kick-off in Paisley.

Uefa has opened proceedings against Celtic after banners about the Royal Family were displayed during Wednesday's game with Shakhtar Donetsk.

"We will abide by whatever obligations we have and responsibilities we have as a football club," Postecoglou said.

"We will do that in a respectful manner. We want our supporters to do the same. We wore black armbands on Wednesday night.

"I am not going to speak on behalf of anyone else's supporters, I will look after our own club and our own supporters and we will do whatever is required as we have so far, I think in a fairly respectful way as a football club."

'My focus is on us as a football club'

Scottish domestic football was postponed last weekend following the Queen's passing and this weekend's matches will be the first Scottish Professional Football League games to take place since the monarch's death.

Postecoglou was asked if the banners had detracted from Celtic's performance in the 1-1 Champions League draw in Poland.

"Well, it depends on what you are reading and what you are listening to," the Australian replied.

"My focus is on us as a football club. The performance was really strong at the highest level of competition.

"We have still got some growth to do as a football team in terms of playing at that level on a consistent basis, and I was encouraged by our progress, but also know that we need to keep improving in those areas.

"As I said, we will keep representing our football club in the best possible way."