Jordan Forsythe scored the winner as Crusaders came back from a goal down to beat reigning Irish Premiership champions Linfield 2-1 at Seaview.

Joel Cooper opened the scoring two minutes into the second half from close range before Philip Lowry levelled for Crusaders on 59 minutes.

Forsythe completed the comeback in the 83rd minute.

Lorcan Forde scored the winner as Newry City beat basement side Dungannon Swifts 1-0 at the Showgrounds.

The second half contained the majority of the action at Seaview as Linfield took the lead almost immediately after the restart.

Stephen Fallon did brilliantly down the left hand side, managing to create space before crossing a tantalising ball into the area. Cooper was on hand to direct the ball past a helpless Jonny Tuffey from six yards.

Crusaders had their equaliser just shy of the hour mark. Billy Joe Burns showed some neat footwork on the edge of the area before firing a shot towards goal.

Lowry was able to control Burns' shot and hit the ball past Chris Johns into the back of the net.

The Crues winner came with ten minutes to play as Burns found Forsythe lurking on the penalty spot and the captain pulled the ball back to the midfielder, who made no mistake in guiding the ball home.

There were worrying scenes in injury time as Josh Robinson required treatment for a lengthy period, before getting stretchered off.

The Crues held on to their lead and go level on points at the top of the Irish Premiership with Glentoran, while Linfield remain in fifth.

Newry City 1-0 Dungannon Swifts: Lorcan Forde's goal seals win

Swifts rage with Newry winner

A poacher's finish from Forde secured three points for Newry and left Dungannon Swifts rooted to the bottom of the table, with no points yet registered in the league.

Dungannon made the brighter start, with Joe McCready testing Steven Maguire in the Newry goal in the opening minutes.

The Swifts also saw a Ben Cushnie header cleared off the line in a first half where they carved out several good chances, while McCready saw a curling effort wonderfully saved by the fingertips of Maguire.

Newry had the best chances in the second half but their goal came under somewhat dubious circumstances.

After play was stopped so that Newry's Thomas Lockhart could receive treatment, the game restarted with Newry in possession.

James Teeland raced to the endline and pulled ball back for Forde, who netted the decisive goal much to the fury of Dungannon manager Dean Shiels.

Dungannon had few chances after Newry's goal and are winless after six games.

Four games take place on Saturday, including first against third as Glentoran host Coleraine.

Elsewhere Portadown take on Larne, Ballymena United host Carrick Rangers and Cliftonville travel to Glenavon.