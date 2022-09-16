Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Diallo joined PSG in the summer of 2016

Former Paris St-Germain player Aminata Diallo has been re-arrested as police investigate an attack on her team-mate Kheira Hamraoui last November.

Hamraoui was dragged from a car by two masked men and beaten on the legs with an iron bar as she returned home from a team meal in a car driven by Diallo.

The two French midfielders were vying for the same spot in the PSG team.

Diallo, 27, was arrested after the incident but was released without charge and has denied any involvement.

She left PSG at the end of last season when her contract expired and has retired from the game.

Hamraoui, 32, was treated in hospital and needed stitches on her arms and legs. She returned to action earlier this year and is still under contract at the French club, but she has not featured so far this season.

Earlier this week, four men were detained over the incident.