Gala Fairydean Rovers striker Zander Murray has become the first Scottish senior footballer to come out as gay.

He is the first openly gay player in the men's professional ranks in Scotland since Justin Fashanu with Airdrie and Hearts in the mid-1990s.

The 30-year-old Lowland League player follows the example of referees Craig Napier and Lloyd Wilson in June.

"It feels like the weight of the world is now off my shoulders," Murray told the club's website.

"The lads at the club have been so supportive. Before coming out, you think people will turn against you and you think the worst - I have been blown away by the support."

Murray made his decision after attending his first pride event while on holiday.

"I have always been that closeted never to go to these things, but I loved it," he said. "The vibe was brilliant and everyone was just being free and happy and it was great to just be me.

"I also want to help other players who are struggling with this as it isn't easy for men, especially footballers, to deal with."

Murray said that remaining in the closet was "playing havoc with my life", so "I put a post on my social media telling folk I was gay".

English striker Fashanu moved to Airdrieonians three years after coming out as gay before later playing for Heart of Midlothian and remains the only openly gay player to play in Scotland's top tier.

Blackpool forward Jake Daniels made what Murray describes as his "amazing" decision in May, closely followed by the two Scottish referees, but the Gala striker is disappointed there are no platforms offering support to young gay male footballers.

"Of course there are gay footballers in our game and I have had lots of players get in touch saying they have read my post and they can't believe how strong I am by doing this," Murray said.

"Women's football is another ball game. They are completely diverse and open and this is something the men's game should aspire to be.

"Hopefully the SFA can work with other leagues and partners and look at support and drive how we help other players."

Gala chairperson Ryan Cass said "everyone" at the fifth-tier club "is fully supportive of Zander".

"We are delighted for him that he feels comfortable to come out," he added. "Zander has shown great bravery and I am certain that he will get the support he deserves from all across the football family in Scotland."