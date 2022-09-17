Last updated on .From the section Irish

Josh Robinson was stretchered off after receiving treatment for 10 minutes at Seaview

Crusaders boss Stephen Baxter says defender Josh Robinson requires reconstructive surgery on a shattered cheekbone after being knocked unconscious in the win over Linfield.

Robinson was stretchered off after receiving treatment for 10 minutes in the closing stages of Friday's match.

Linfield and Crusaders medical staff treated him after he went up for a header with Ethan Devine late on.

"We were really, really concerned about him," Baxter told Sportsound.

"I didn't get to sleep until 03:30 this morning. We were very anxious about Josh, who was rushed to hospital straight after the game. There was a lengthy delay to the game as he was stretchered off.

"The ambulance arrived and was there for a good 45 minutes, working with him. He was totally unconscious at the time.

"I'd like to thank the Linfield medical staff and our own medical staff. Their interventions were fantastic."

While Baxter said Robinson's cheekbone was left "completely smashed" by the incident, the Crusaders manager confirmed there is no damage to the 29-year-old's neck.

"He got the support that he needed through the night and we're glad to report that there is no damage to the neck, which was a great worry," added Baxter.

"The cheekbone is completely smashed and will need reconstructive surgery which will happen in due course.

"A worrying time for him and his family and all of us but we're pleased to say he is home today and back resting. We wish him a very speedy recovery."

Robinson had also earlier received treatment for a head injury after a collision with Robbie McDaid in the 71st minute.

Goals by Philip Lowry and Jordan Forysthe secured a 2-1 victory for Crusaders after Joel Cooper had given Linfield the lead at Seaview.