Sheffield Wednesday v Wycombe Wanderers

Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday15:00WycombeWycombe Wanderers
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section League One
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Ipswich
|9
|6
|3
|0
|18
|6
|12
|21
|2
|Portsmouth
|9
|6
|3
|0
|19
|8
|11
|21
|3
|Plymouth
|9
|6
|1
|2
|16
|11
|5
|19
|4
|Sheff Wed
|9
|5
|2
|2
|17
|9
|8
|17
|5
|Bolton
|9
|5
|2
|2
|11
|6
|5
|17
|6
|Barnsley
|9
|4
|2
|3
|13
|9
|4
|14
|7
|Derby
|9
|4
|2
|3
|9
|9
|0
|14
|8
|Lincoln City
|9
|3
|4
|2
|14
|14
|0
|13
|9
|Cambridge
|9
|4
|1
|4
|12
|15
|-3
|13
|10
|Peterborough
|9
|4
|0
|5
|14
|10
|4
|12
|11
|Fleetwood
|9
|2
|6
|1
|9
|8
|1
|12
|12
|Shrewsbury
|9
|3
|3
|3
|9
|10
|-1
|12
|13
|Port Vale
|9
|3
|3
|3
|10
|12
|-2
|12
|14
|Charlton
|9
|2
|5
|2
|13
|11
|2
|11
|15
|Exeter
|9
|3
|2
|4
|12
|10
|2
|11
|16
|Wycombe
|9
|3
|2
|4
|12
|12
|0
|11
|17
|Accrington
|9
|2
|4
|3
|10
|12
|-2
|10
|18
|MK Dons
|9
|3
|1
|5
|9
|11
|-2
|10
|19
|Oxford Utd
|9
|3
|1
|5
|8
|10
|-2
|10
|20
|Cheltenham
|9
|2
|2
|5
|8
|12
|-4
|8
|21
|Bristol Rovers
|9
|2
|2
|5
|13
|19
|-6
|8
|22
|Forest Green
|9
|2
|2
|5
|8
|18
|-10
|8
|23
|Morecambe
|9
|1
|4
|4
|6
|16
|-10
|7
|24
|Burton
|9
|1
|1
|7
|10
|22
|-12
|4
Bloodlands starring James Nesbitt has returned with a brand-new series
Follow the efforts of the eager young manager to save the club as he battles challenges on and off the pitch
Gregg Wallace goes on a whistle-stop tour of train-making Inside the Factory...
Everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Analysis and opinion from our chief football writer.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.