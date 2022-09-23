Close menu
League Two
DoncasterDoncaster Rovers15:00CrawleyCrawley Town
Venue: The Eco-Power Stadium

Doncaster Rovers v Crawley Town

Match report to follow.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient98101641225
2Barrow9702159621
3Northampton96211910920
4Stevenage9612119219
5Bradford9522147717
6Salford9522137617
7Mansfield9513149516
8Grimsby843185315
9Crewe9432119215
10Sutton United9423119214
11Swindon9351108214
12Doncaster94231011-114
13Carlisle8341108213
14Tranmere931599010
15Walsall923410919
16Stockport92251013-38
17Wimbledon9225913-48
18Harrogate9225611-58
19Newport9216913-47
20Crawley9135813-56
21Colchester9135713-66
22Gillingham9135211-96
23Hartlepool9045617-114
24Rochdale9027516-112
