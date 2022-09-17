Last updated on .From the section Irish

William Faulkner is part of the Dundela squad who will face Linfield

League Cup giantkillers Dundela have been rewarded for their 2-1 first-round win over Crusaders with a home second-round tie against Linfield.

Saturday's second round draw also derby rivals Ballymena United and Coleraine paired together and Cliftonville, the holders, drawn against Carrick Rangers.

Glentoran host Warrenpoint Town, Glenavon will be at home to Loughgall and Larne will travel to Annagh United.

Dungannon Swifts play Portadown and Ballyclare Comrades host Newry City.

The matches are scheduled to be played on Tuesday 4 October.