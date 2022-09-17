Last updated on .From the section Wales

Joe Allen rejoined Swansea on a free transfer this summer

Nations League: Belgium v Wales Venue: King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels Date: Thursday, 22 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, Radio Cymru, BBC Sport website and app, plus live text online. Highlights on BBC One Wales from 23:15 BST and later on demand.

Swansea City midfielder Joe Allen is a doubt for Wales' Nations League games against Belgium and Poland because of a hamstring injury.

Allen came off in the first half of Swansea's 3-0 Championship win over Hull City on Saturday.

Wales face Belgium on Thursday, 22 September before hosting Poland three days later.

"He says he doesn't feel it's a bad one," said Swansea head coach Russell Martin.

"I think he has a good understanding of his body, and he is hopeful that he has just come off as more of a precaution because he felt something, rather than it being a serious injury.

"But we won't know until we get him scanned. I would have thought it gives him a slim chance of being involved on international duty this week."

Allen, 32, missed the start of the season with a hamstring problem picked up on Wales duty in June.

But he has quickly established himself as one of Swansea's key players having returned to the club after leaving Stoke City at the end of last season.

His absence would be a further blow to Wales manager Rob Page, who is already without injured midfielders Aaron Ramsey and Harry Wilson, plus goalkeeper Adam Davies.

Wales' World Cup campaign begins against the USA on 21 November.

"Obviously the main focus with the international players we have is to try to make sure they are on the plane [to Qatar] in November," Martin added.

"He is a really important player for us as he is for Wales, so hopefully for everyone's sake and Joe's sake, it's nothing too serious.

"It's his hamstring. But it's not the one he has done before. That's why there's not a huge amount of concern at the minute."

Wales sit bottom of League A Group 4 with one draw from four games, with results not helped by boss Robert Page having to field largely second-string sides in two of those games as he prepared for what would turn out to be an historic World Cup play-off victory over Ukraine.

But that leaves Wales needing at least one win from these two fixtures if they are to remain in the top tier of the Nations League.