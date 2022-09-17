Close menu
Spanish La Liga
Barcelona 3-0 Elche: Robert Lewandowski scores twice as Xavi's side move top of La Liga

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Robert Lewandowski scores
Robert Lewandowski has scored in five consecutive La Liga appearances

Robert Lewandowski scored twice as Barcelona moved top of La Liga with a comfortable win over 10-man Elche.

The Poland international scored either side of the break to take his tally to 11 goals in eight appearances since joining Barca in the summer.

In between, Memphis Depay opened his account with a powerful effort into the roof of the net.

Visiting captain Gonzalo Verdu was sent off in the 14th minute for pulling Lewandowski down when he was through.

From there it proved a routine victory for Xavi's side, with 25 efforts on goal to Elche's one.

Alejandro Balde teed up Lewandowski for his first of the game, Depay added a second and Pedri had a third ruled out after VAR intervened before the Pole scored his eighth goal in six matches in the Spanish top flight.

Barca now sit a point above Real Madrid at the top of the table, with Carlo Ancelotti's side travelling to play city rivals Atletico on Sunday evening (20:00 BST).

Line-ups

Barcelona

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 23Koundé
  • 4Araújo
  • 24GarcíaSubstituted forBellerínat 59'minutes
  • 28Balde
  • 19KessieBooked at 5minsSubstituted forPáez Gaviraat 45'minutes
  • 21de Jong
  • 8González
  • 7DembéléSubstituted forRaphinhaat 60'minutes
  • 9LewandowskiSubstituted forTorresat 72'minutesBooked at 73mins
  • 14DepaySubstituted forFati Vieiraat 59'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Bellerín
  • 3Piqué
  • 5Busquets
  • 10Fati Vieira
  • 11Torres
  • 15Christensen
  • 17Alonso
  • 18Alba
  • 22Raphinha
  • 26Peña Sotorres
  • 30Páez Gavira
  • 36Tenas

Elche

Formation 5-4-1

  • 13Badia
  • 14Palacios Zapata
  • 26Donald
  • 5VerdúBooked at 14mins
  • 6BigasSubstituted forGonzálezat 77'minutes
  • 23Clerc
  • 11Morente OlivaSubstituted forPonceat 68'minutes
  • 8Gutiérrez ParejoSubstituted forFernández Mercauat 53'minutesBooked at 70mins
  • 20Gumbau
  • 16Chaves de la TorreBooked at 28minsSubstituted forQuinaat 53'minutes
  • 9BoyéSubstituted forFerrández Pomaresat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Werner
  • 2Fernández
  • 3Roco
  • 4González
  • 7Pastore
  • 12Quina
  • 15Collado
  • 17Ferrández Pomares
  • 18Martí
  • 19Ponce
  • 22Fernández Mercau
  • 28López
Referee:
Alejandro Muñiz Ruiz
Attendance:
85,073

Match Stats

Home TeamBarcelonaAway TeamElche
Possession
Home77%
Away23%
Shots
Home25
Away1
Shots on Target
Home9
Away1
Corners
Home6
Away0
Fouls
Home11
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Barcelona 3, Elche 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Barcelona 3, Elche 0.

  3. Post update

    Ferran Torres (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Helibelton Palacios (Elche).

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Carlos Clerc (Elche) header from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nicolás Fernández Mercau.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Raphinha (Barcelona).

  7. Post update

    Gerard Gumbau (Elche) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Barcelona. Raphinha tries a through ball, but Ferran Torres is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Offside, Elche. Gerard Gumbau tries a through ball, but Josan is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Gavi (Barcelona).

  11. Post update

    Domingos Quina (Elche) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ronald Araújo (Barcelona) left footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the left following a corner.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ansu Fati (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Raphinha with a cross following a corner.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Helibelton Palacios.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ansu Fati (Barcelona) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Gavi.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ferran Torres (Barcelona) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Pedri with a through ball.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Elche. Diego González replaces Pedro Bigas because of an injury.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Raphinha (Barcelona).

  19. Post update

    Domingos Quina (Elche) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ansu Fati (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Pedri with a through ball.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 17th September 2022

  • BarcelonaBarcelona3ElcheElche0
  • MallorcaMallorca1AlmeríaAlmería0
  • ValenciaValencia1Celta VigoCelta Vigo0
  • Ath BilbaoAthletic Bilbao20:00Rayo VallecanoRayo Vallecano

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona65101811716
2Real Madrid55001551015
3Real Betis540183512
4Osasuna540173412
5Villarreal531191810
6Ath Bilbao531192710
7Atl Madrid531194510
8Valencia63038539
9Mallorca622267-18
10Girona52126517
11Rayo Vallecano52125507
12Real Sociedad521257-27
13Celta Vigo6213811-37
14Almería611447-34
15Espanyol5113610-44
16Sevilla5113610-44
17Getafe5113412-84
18Real Valladolid6114311-84
19Cádiz6105114-133
20Elche6015216-141
View full Spanish La Liga table

