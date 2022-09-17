Match ends, FC Augsburg 1, FC Bayern München 0.
Bayern Munich fell to a surprise first defeat of the season at Augsburg as they missed the opportunity to go top of the Bundesliga.
Mergim Berisha scored the only goal of the game as the hosts recorded their first home win of the season.
Bayern have now failed to win their last four matches in the German top flight and may drop out of the top four after Sunday's fixtures.
Borussia Dortmund top the table after a 1-0 win over local rivals Schalke.
Substitute Youssoufa Moukoko, 17, headed the winner for Edin Terzic's side to become the youngest player to have scored in the fixture.
Union Berlin, who currently sit second, could reclaim top spot if they beat Wolfsburg on Sunday (14:30 BST), while third-placed Freiburg travel to Hoffenheim.
Line-ups
Augsburg
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Gikiewicz
- 2Gumny
- 23Bauer
- 6GouweleeuwBooked at 58mins
- 22BorduchiSubstituted forVargasat 75'minutes
- 8Gruezo
- 13Rexhbecaj
- 28HahnBooked at 45mins
- 7NiederlechnerSubstituted forJensenat 75'minutes
- 9DemirovicSubstituted forPedersenat 67'minutes
- 11BerishaBooked at 31minsSubstituted forPetkovat 90+4'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Pedersen
- 10Maier
- 14Baumgartlinger
- 16Vargas
- 20Caligiuri
- 21Petkov
- 24Jensen
- 25Klein
- 32Framberger
Bayern Munich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Neuer
- 40MazraouiSubstituted forGnabryat 62'minutes
- 2Upamecano
- 4de Ligt
- 19Davies
- 6Kimmich
- 8GoretzkaSubstituted forSabitzerat 69'minutes
- 25Müller
- 10Sané
- 42MusialaSubstituted forStanisicat 78'minutes
- 17ManéBooked at 38minsSubstituted forChoupo-Motingat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Pavard
- 7Gnabry
- 13Choupo-Moting
- 14Wanner
- 18Sabitzer
- 26Ulreich
- 38Gravenberch
- 39Tel
- 44Stanisic
- Referee:
- Marco Fritz
- Attendance:
- 30,660
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home23%
- Away77%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away19
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away6
- Corners
- Home2
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Augsburg 1, FC Bayern München 0.
Offside, FC Bayern München. Alphonso Davies tries a through ball, but Dayot Upamecano is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Manuel Neuer (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross.
Post update
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Lukas Petkov.
Substitution, FC Augsburg. Lukas Petkov replaces Mërgim Berisha.
Attempt missed. Manuel Neuer (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross following a corner.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Mads Pedersen.
Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fredrik Jensen (FC Augsburg).
Attempt missed. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Dayot Upamecano.
Attempt missed. Marcel Sabitzer (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Josip Stanisic replaces Jamal Musiala.
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Eric Choupo-Moting replaces Sadio Mané.
Offside, FC Bayern München. Serge Gnabry tries a through ball, but Sadio Mané is caught offside.
Substitution, FC Augsburg. Fredrik Jensen replaces Florian Niederlechner.
Substitution, FC Augsburg. Rubén Vargas replaces Iago because of an injury.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Rafal Gikiewicz.
Attempt saved. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jamal Musiala.
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Marcel Sabitzer replaces Leon Goretzka.