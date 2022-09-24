Plymouth Argyle v Ipswich Town

PlymouthPlymouth Argyle12:30IpswichIpswich Town
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section League One
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Ipswich
|9
|6
|3
|0
|18
|6
|12
|21
|2
|Portsmouth
|9
|6
|3
|0
|19
|8
|11
|21
|3
|Sheff Wed
|10
|6
|2
|2
|20
|10
|10
|20
|4
|Plymouth
|9
|6
|1
|2
|16
|11
|5
|19
|5
|Barnsley
|10
|5
|2
|3
|16
|10
|6
|17
|6
|Bolton
|9
|5
|2
|2
|11
|6
|5
|17
|7
|Cambridge
|10
|5
|1
|4
|14
|16
|-2
|16
|8
|Peterborough
|10
|5
|0
|5
|17
|10
|7
|15
|9
|Shrewsbury
|10
|4
|3
|3
|11
|11
|0
|15
|10
|Exeter
|10
|4
|2
|4
|16
|10
|6
|14
|11
|Derby
|9
|4
|2
|3
|9
|9
|0
|14
|12
|Lincoln City
|9
|3
|4
|2
|14
|14
|0
|13
|13
|Accrington
|10
|3
|4
|3
|11
|12
|-1
|13
|14
|Fleetwood
|9
|2
|6
|1
|9
|8
|1
|12
|15
|Port Vale
|10
|3
|3
|4
|10
|15
|-5
|12
|16
|Charlton
|10
|2
|5
|3
|14
|14
|0
|11
|17
|Wycombe
|10
|3
|2
|5
|13
|15
|-2
|11
|18
|MK Dons
|9
|3
|1
|5
|9
|11
|-2
|10
|19
|Oxford Utd
|9
|3
|1
|5
|8
|10
|-2
|10
|20
|Cheltenham
|9
|2
|2
|5
|8
|12
|-4
|8
|21
|Bristol Rovers
|10
|2
|2
|6
|13
|20
|-7
|8
|22
|Forest Green
|10
|2
|2
|6
|8
|22
|-14
|8
|23
|Morecambe
|10
|1
|4
|5
|7
|18
|-11
|7
|24
|Burton
|10
|1
|1
|8
|11
|24
|-13
|4
Ora Washington fought to make her name in racially segregated America
Specs Gonzalez dives into the multiverse to change football history
Can BrewDog's CEO steer the Good Ship through the storm of controversy?
Everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Analysis and opinion from our chief football writer.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.