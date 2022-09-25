Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Leicester City WomenLeicester City Women15:00Aston Villa WomenAston Villa Women
Venue: King Power Stadium, England

Leicester City Women v Aston Villa Women

Last updated on .

Line-ups

Leicester City Women

Formation 3-5-2

  • 28Levell
  • 3Tierney
  • 22Plumptre
  • 23Purfield
  • 13Simon
  • 8Pike
  • 14Green
  • 16Jones
  • 15Howard
  • 27O'Brien
  • 10Whelan

Substitutes

  • 2Vance
  • 4Bott
  • 7Flint
  • 12Jones
  • 20Goodwin
  • 32Baker
  • 35Poor
  • 44Scofield

Aston Villa Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Hampton
  • 2Mayling
  • 15Patten
  • 14Turner
  • 33Pacheco
  • 10Dali
  • 6Corsie
  • 19Blindkilde
  • 7Lehmann
  • 8Daly
  • 20Hanson

Substitutes

  • 9Gielnik
  • 16McLoughlin
  • 18Gregory
  • 21Leat
  • 26Goodwin
  • 28Rabjohn
Referee:
Thomas Parsons

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women22008086
2Man Utd Women11004043
3Aston Villa Women11004313
4Liverpool Women11002113
5West Ham Women11001013
6Tottenham Women210125-33
7Brighton Women201104-41
8Reading Women201104-41
9Man City Women100134-10
10Chelsea Women100112-10
11Leicester City Women100112-10
12Everton Women100101-10
View full The FA Women's Super League table

