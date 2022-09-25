Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Chelsea WomenChelsea Women0Man City WomenManchester City Women0

Chelsea Women v Manchester City Women

Line-ups

Chelsea Women

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 30Berger
  • 4Bright
  • 26Buchanan
  • 16Eriksson
  • 17Fleming
  • 22Cuthbert
  • 18Mjelde
  • 14Kirby
  • 11Reiten
  • 20Kerr
  • 10James

Substitutes

  • 1Musovic
  • 5Ingle
  • 7Carter
  • 9England
  • 13Svitková
  • 15Périsset
  • 19Rytting Kaneryd
  • 21Charles
  • 28Cankovic

Man City Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Roebuck
  • 2Casparij
  • 6Houghton
  • 5Greenwood
  • 15Ouahabi
  • 7Coombs
  • 4Aleixandri
  • 10Castellanos
  • 9Kelly
  • 21Shaw
  • 11Hemp

Substitutes

  • 3Stokes
  • 8Fowler
  • 12Angeldahl
  • 13Raso
  • 17Losada
  • 22MacIver
  • 35Keating
  • 36Hutchings
  • 41Blakstad
Referee:
Abigail Byrne

Match Stats

Home TeamChelsea WomenAway TeamMan City Women
Possession
Home27%
Away73%
Shots
Home2
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

    Attempt missed. Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Fran Kirby.

    Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Jessie Fleming.

    Attempt blocked. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

    Attempt missed. Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Guro Reiten.

    First Half begins.

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women22008086
2Aston Villa Women22005326
3Man Utd Women21104044
4West Ham Women21101014
5Liverpool Women11002113
6Brighton Women210125-33
7Tottenham Women210125-33
8Man City Women201134-11
9Chelsea Women201112-11
10Everton Women100101-10
11Leicester City Women200213-20
12Reading Women200216-50
View full The FA Women's Super League table

