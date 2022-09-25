Chelsea Women v Manchester City Women

Attempt missed. Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Fran Kirby.
Chelsea WomenChelsea Women0Man City WomenManchester City Women0
Formation 3-4-1-2
Formation 4-3-3
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Jessie Fleming.
Attempt blocked. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Guro Reiten.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Arsenal Women
|2
|2
|0
|0
|8
|0
|8
|6
|2
|Aston Villa Women
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|3
|2
|6
|3
|Man Utd Women
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|0
|4
|4
|4
|West Ham Women
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|5
|Liverpool Women
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|6
|Brighton Women
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|5
|-3
|3
|7
|Tottenham Women
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|5
|-3
|3
|8
|Man City Women
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|1
|9
|Chelsea Women
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|1
|10
|Everton Women
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|11
|Leicester City Women
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|12
|Reading Women
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|6
|-5
|0