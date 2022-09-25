Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Brighton WomenBrighton & Hove Albion Women0Reading WomenReading Women0

Brighton & Hove Albion Women v Reading Women

Line-ups

Brighton Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Walsh
  • 2Fox
  • 20Williams
  • 15Green
  • 3Pattinson
  • 12Bance
  • 10OlmeBooked at 20mins
  • 7Sarri
  • 22Robinson
  • 9Lee
  • 11TerlandBooked at 36mins

Substitutes

  • 14Park
  • 18Carter
  • 23Jarvis
  • 24Ferguson
  • 40Startup

Reading Women

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Moloney
  • 14Cooper
  • 3Mukandi
  • 5Evans
  • 2Bryson
  • 37Primmer
  • 23Rowe
  • 28Woodham
  • 9Eikeland
  • 17CaldwellBooked at 11mins
  • 10Dowie

Substitutes

  • 7Wellings
  • 11Wade
  • 25Burns
  • 30Poulter
  • 33Meadows-Tuson
  • 51Troelsgaard
Referee:
Lauren Impey

Match Stats

Home TeamBrighton WomenAway TeamReading Women
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home8
Away0
Shots on Target
Home3
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home5
Away5

Live Text

  1. Booking

    Elisabeth Terland (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  2. Post update

    Grace Moloney (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Elisabeth Terland (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Elisabeth Terland (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Julia Olme tries a through ball, but Lee Geum-Min is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lee Geum-Min (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Veatriki Sarri (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Libby Bance.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Katie Robinson tries a through ball, but Lee Geum-Min is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Offside, Reading Women. Rachel Rowe tries a through ball, but Deanna Cooper is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Natasha Dowie (Reading Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Kayleigh Green (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

  12. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Diane Caldwell.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Elisabeth Terland (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Elisabeth Terland (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lee Geum-Min.

  15. Booking

    Julia Olme (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  16. Post update

    Rachel Rowe (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Julia Olme (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lee Geum-Min (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Katie Robinson (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Julia Olme (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lee Geum-Min.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women22008086
2Man Utd Women11004043
3Aston Villa Women11004313
4Liverpool Women11002113
5West Ham Women11001013
6Tottenham Women210125-33
7Brighton Women201104-41
8Reading Women201104-41
9Man City Women100134-10
10Chelsea Women100112-10
11Leicester City Women100112-10
12Everton Women100101-10
