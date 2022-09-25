Brighton & Hove Albion Women v Reading Women

Elisabeth Terland (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Line-ups
Brighton Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Walsh
- 2Fox
- 20Williams
- 15Green
- 3Pattinson
- 12Bance
- 10OlmeBooked at 20mins
- 7Sarri
- 22Robinson
- 9Lee
- 11TerlandBooked at 36mins
Substitutes
- 14Park
- 18Carter
- 23Jarvis
- 24Ferguson
- 40Startup
Reading Women
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Moloney
- 14Cooper
- 3Mukandi
- 5Evans
- 2Bryson
- 37Primmer
- 23Rowe
- 28Woodham
- 9Eikeland
- 17CaldwellBooked at 11mins
- 10Dowie
Substitutes
- 7Wellings
- 11Wade
- 25Burns
- 30Poulter
- 33Meadows-Tuson
- 51Troelsgaard
- Referee:
- Lauren Impey
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away5
Live Text
Booking
Post update
Grace Moloney (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Elisabeth Terland (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Post update
Attempt saved. Elisabeth Terland (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.
Post update
Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Julia Olme tries a through ball, but Lee Geum-Min is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lee Geum-Min (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Veatriki Sarri (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Libby Bance.
Post update
Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Katie Robinson tries a through ball, but Lee Geum-Min is caught offside.
Post update
Offside, Reading Women. Rachel Rowe tries a through ball, but Deanna Cooper is caught offside.
Post update
Natasha Dowie (Reading Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Kayleigh Green (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Post update
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Diane Caldwell.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Elisabeth Terland (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Elisabeth Terland (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lee Geum-Min.
Booking
Julia Olme (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Rachel Rowe (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Julia Olme (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Post update
Attempt saved. Lee Geum-Min (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt saved. Katie Robinson (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Julia Olme (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lee Geum-Min.